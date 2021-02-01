PM condoles loss of lives in road accident in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident near Murtahandi village in Koraput district’s Kotpad police limits on Sunday evening.

At least seven persons were killed on the spot and two others succumbed at Kotpad community health centre after the pickup van they were travelling in hit a roadside tree and overturned. The 11 injured persons were shifted to Jagdalpur. “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope those injured will recover at the earliest,” said the Prime Minister in a tweet.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also condoled the loss of lives in the road accident. “Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the road accident near Kotpad in Koraput district. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” said

Patnaik in a tweet.

The accident took place on the National Highway at about 8.45 pm. The driver of the ill-fated vehicle managed to flee after the incident. The pickup van, with a Chhattisgarh registration number, was carrying around 30 passengers which may have led to the casualties, police said.

“The postmortem has been conducted on the deceased. Efforts are on to trace the driver of the pickup van,” said a senior police officer.

The passengers had come from Nagarnar in Bastar district to attend the mourning rituals of one of their relatives at Murtahandi in Koraput.