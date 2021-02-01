Security forces gun down Maoist in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Red rebels killed two villagers in Kandhamal district, a Maoist was gunned down in an exchange of fire with the security forces at Madakapadar panchayat in Malkangiri district in the wee hours on Sunday.

On a tip off about movement of the ultras in the region, a joint operation was launched by District Voluntary Force and Special Operation Group of Odisha Police and Border Security Force in Mathili.

The Maoists opened fire at security forces following which police retaliated. In the gun battle, one Maoist cadre was killed.

During combing operation, police seized a country-made gun, pistol and magazine, 10 7.65 mm live ammunition, Maoist literature, one walkie talkie set, 15 bags and other articles from the spot. Police suspect the slain Maoist was member of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee and verification is on to establish his identity. Police are not ruling out that the slain Maoist cadre was a new recruit or member of any other rebel group of neighbouring states as the place where the encounter took place is the transit point of the ultras headed to Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“This operation assumes significance as development works continue to be carried out peacefully in the region amid strong presence of security forces,” said a senior police officer. The incident occurred a day after a group of 15 to 20 armed Maoists killed two villagers of Gochaguda in Kandhamal district. The ultras had kidnapped five locals from Gochaguda village on Friday night. While two of them were killed, three others were released on Sunday, police added.

Odisha police has, meanwhile, reiterated its appeal to the Red rebels to shun violence and join the mainstream as the State government has an effective rehabilitation scheme. Last year, 17 Maoists were killed in various operations by security forces in the State.