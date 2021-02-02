Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rolls out 18 highway patrol units

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday rolled out 18 highway patrolling units on 18 stretches of various State and National Highways in Odisha virtually.

Launching the units, the Chief Minister said these facilities will play a crucial role in saving the lives of accident victims on highways.

Speaking on the concern of the State over accident-related deaths on highways, the Chief Minister said many valuable lives are lost every year in Odisha for this reason. The government is committed to reduce such fatalities and taking up several steps to contain these unfortunate incidents, he said.

Stating that the timing for taking a victim from a point of accident to the nearest hospital is crucial in saving lives, the Chief Minister said the quicker the process, the better is the chance of survival. These patrolling units will be highly useful in these circumstances, he added.

The Chief Minister said the government has a target of creating 36 patrolling units on various accident-prone stretches. The functioning and experience of these 18 units in the first phase will guide us for further action and future initiatives.

Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra participated in the function from Manguli Chowk in Cuttack. DGP Abhay and Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian were also present.