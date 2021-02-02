STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government meets heritage experts for Ekamra plan

Further beautification should be carried out in a holistic manner: Experts

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Lekhashri Samantsinghar inspecting Sari temple on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

BJP leader Lekhashri Samantsinghar inspecting Sari temple on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Facing flak for flouting the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (or AMASR Act) while executing the Ekamra Kshetra beautification project, the State government on Monday held a meeting with the heritage experts and archaeologists of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, officials to seek their recommendations on the issue.

While expressing concern over the demolition drive and land levelling work that was undertaken in the heritage zone using heavy machinery, the participants opined that further works in the area should be carried out in a holistic manner in consultation with experts so that no monument/structure with heritage value is damaged. Besides, steps need to be taken to ensure that unprotected monuments and mutts are not damaged during the Ekamra Kshetra beautification works. Apart from the monuments protected by ASI and State Archaeology, there are 54 unprotected monuments in the area surrounding Lingaraj temple.

Former superintendent of Odisha State Archaeology BK Rath, who attended the meeting, said since the project is being implemented in a heritage zone that was once home to thousands of temples, the agencies should be extremely careful in demolishing the urban structures that have come up around such monuments. “Removing the encroachments is a welcome move but one needs to be careful while doing so because we do not know what lies buried”, he said in the meeting presided by Works department Secretary Dr Krishan Kumar and attended by Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) officials.

Prior to the meeting, the Works Secretary visited the site and went around the ancient structure that was dug out during scientific cleaning by the ASI and assured the latter of all help. All heavy machinery deployed at the site by OBCC have been removed and land levelling work stopped. The Works Secretary said no work will be undertaken by the OBCC or heavy machinery used till the ASI continues its scientific cleaning.

In another development, the ASI on Monday traced the fourth subsidiary shrine of the Sari temple during scientific cleaning of the complex.  

Earlier in the day, a team of BJP leaders including Lekhashree Samantsinghar visited the site and demanded halt to the ongoing work till the entire area surrounding the complex is excavated.

“The scientific cleaning work so far has revealed that there is much heritage buried below the earth. The land levelling and other works at the site should be stopped immediately and the ASI allowed to take up further scientific cleaning and excavation of the area to know what lies beneath”, she said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ekamra Kshetra Odisha Odisha government
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp