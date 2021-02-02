Odisha to get lion’s share from Budget: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Odisha will get a lion’s share from the budget-2021.

Describing the budget as historic, Pradhan said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken appropriate measures to revive consumption and investment, boost manufacturing, strengthen infrastructure, encourage MSMEs and give a thrust to growth, employment and new opportunities.

Congratulating Sitharaman for presenting a comprehensive vision for making Aatmanirbhar Bharat a reality, Pradhan said the budget will pave way to further facilitate the economy’s reset and is an expression of the faith of 130 crore Indians in the country’s potential.

“Welcome PM Shri @narendramodi ji and FM @nsitharaman ji’s decision to give fillip to strengthening the agricultural infrastructure by imposing an agricultural infrastructure and development cess of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. These will not result in additional burden on consumers as basic and special excise duty on petrol and diesel has been reduced accordingly,” Pradhan tweeted.

The Union Minister said through the agricultural cess, the Petroleum Ministry will be able to contribute around Rs 50,000 crore annually to boost infra in the agriculture sector. This dedicated fund will help in creating and strengthening pre and post-harvest infrastructure, invigorating the rural economy and enhancing farmer well-being.

Pradhan said that budget’s Ispati Irada (iron will) to build next-gen infrastructure in the country will also give impetus to steel usage in the country, benchmarking with the global standards, adding strength to society and making the steel sector more vibrant and self-reliant.