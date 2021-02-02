STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to get lion’s share from Budget: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Minister said through the agricultural cess, the Petroleum Ministry will be able to contribute around Rs 50,000 crore annually to boost infra in the agriculture sector.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Odisha will get a lion’s share from the budget-2021.

Describing the budget as historic, Pradhan said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken appropriate measures to revive consumption and investment, boost manufacturing, strengthen infrastructure, encourage MSMEs and give a thrust to growth, employment and new opportunities. 

ALSO READ | Path for Atmanirbhar India: Industry, Odisha trade bodies welcome budget 

Congratulating Sitharaman for presenting a comprehensive vision for making Aatmanirbhar Bharat a reality, Pradhan said the budget will pave way to further facilitate the economy’s reset and is an expression of the faith of 130 crore Indians in the country’s potential.

“Welcome PM Shri @narendramodi ji and FM @nsitharaman ji’s decision to give fillip to strengthening the agricultural infrastructure by imposing an agricultural infrastructure and development cess of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. These will not result in additional burden on consumers as basic and special excise duty on petrol and diesel has been reduced accordingly,” Pradhan tweeted. 

ALSO READ | Union budget: Realtors in Odisha disappointed

The Union Minister said through the agricultural cess, the Petroleum Ministry will be able to contribute around Rs 50,000 crore annually to boost infra in the agriculture sector. This dedicated fund will help in creating and strengthening pre and post-harvest infrastructure, invigorating the rural economy and enhancing farmer well-being. 

Pradhan said that budget’s Ispati Irada (iron will) to build next-gen infrastructure in the country will also give impetus to steel usage in the country, benchmarking with the global standards, adding strength to society and making the steel sector more vibrant and self-reliant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Odisha Union budget budget 2021
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp