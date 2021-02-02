Paradip fishing harbour development plan brings cheers to fishermen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PARADIP: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to develop Paradip as a modern fishing harbour and fishing landing centre has brought cheers to local fishermen.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said, “Five major fishing harbours - Kochi in Kerala, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Paradip in Odisha, and Petuaghat in West Bengal will be developed as hubs for economic activity. We will also develop inland fishing harbours and fish-landing centres along the banks of rivers and waterways.”

The integrated fishery harbour constructed by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) was commissioned in 1998. It is being managed by the Fisheries department of Odisha government since 2011. The fishing harbour is located on the right bank of Mahanadi, about one km upstream of the river mouth. For smooth navigation of fishing vessels, PPT completed dredging of the river mouth in February 2020.

Hailing the move, the local fishermen sought better facilities for export of fish to other countries from the harbour. The harbour, which was granted Export Inspection Agency (EIA) status in 2018, has not yet been able to obtain the Euro standard certification, required to boost fish export, despite being eligible for the same. Union leader of Odisha Marine Fish Producers Association Rashmiranjan Panda said around 4,000-5,000 tonne fish is caught at Paradip everyday. But owing to absence of vessels, containers, storage facilities and other infrastructure, the fishermen depend on harbours at Chennai and Visakhapatnam to export their catch.

Further, in the absence of clear demarcation of the fishing zone, crossing the Mahanadi river mouth has become an uphill task for around 700 deep-sea fishing trawlers and 2,000 medium sized vessels that venture into the sea everyday.