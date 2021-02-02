STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rakesh taken on three-day remand

Basing on CCTV footage, Kuakhia police had identified Rakesh and his friend, who had carried her body on a two-wheeler and dumped it at roadside. 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Rakesh Swain, prime accused in the Jharaphula Nayak murder case, was remanded to three-day judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court on Monday.

Jajpur police had sought a five-day remand of the accused. During the remand period, the police are likely to take Rakesh to the guest house where he had spent some time with the girl and also to an eatery in Bhubaneswar for obtaining more information on the case. 

Rakesh was arrested by Commissionerate Police from his residence at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar and handed over to Kuakhia police on January 28 after Jharaphula’s body was recovered from Mulapala on January 27.

The 21-year-old girl of Marundeipasi village, a Plus Three student of Rama Devi Women’s University,  had gone to Bhubaneswar to attend a birthday function on January 24.

She stayed in the City on January 25 but boarded a bus to Jashipur from Jayadev Vihar the next day only to get down at Vani Vihar Square. She and Rakesh went to a guest house and stayed overnight.  

Rakesh said he found Jharaphula lying unconscious in the hotel room on the morning of January 27.

He then called up his friend Shekhar and the duo was on way to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. But they realised midway that she had died.

Rakesh and Shekhar went all the way to Jajpur on the two-wheeler and dumped the body at roadside at around 9 am.  

