Sambalpur University to ink pact with IIM for skill centre in varsity

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur University (SU) will join hands with Indian Institute Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) for setting up of a skill centre in the varsity. An MoU between the two institutions would be inked shortly, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Sanjiv Mittal informed during the College Development Council (CDC) meeting held on Monday.

Of 220 colleges affiliated to Sambalpur University, principals of about 200 institutions participated in the meeting held at the conference hall of Department of MBA. The centre will help build capacity besides developing skills of youths of the region. Industries will be approached to fund the centre. Principals were also urged to scout for youths and artisans of their respective areas once the skill centre comes up.

The VC also informed examination procedure of the varsity would be fully automated within the next one year for discussions with NIC has been initiated. Principals were also asked to develop infrastructure in their colleges at the earliest and assured help from the varsity for the same. “A team has been formed which will make surprise visits to the colleges to take stock,” said Mittal.

He also emphasised punctuality of faculty members in the colleges. “If any college requires help for academic development, the university is ready to assist but faculties must be punctual. The team, which has been formed, will make surprise visits and check whether colleges are sticking to their time-table,” he said.