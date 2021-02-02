STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shopkeeper refuses cigarette on credit, brutally murdered in Odisha's Digapahandi

All of them were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital but the doctors declared Behera dead.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old betel shopkeeper was brutally murdered by two youths for refusing to give water bottle and cigarette on credit at New Anantei village in Digapahandi on Sunday night.

 The shopkeeper Dushmant Behera’s brother and mother also sustained injuries in the attack.

Sources said two local youths reached Behera’s shop in the night and asked for water and cigarette on credit. However, Behera refused to entertain their request which led to a heated exchange. Later, Behera closed his shop and left for home.

Late in the night, the two accused along with their 10 accomplices, all armed with swords, entered Behera’s house and attacked him. When he slumped to the floor, they battered his head with bricks. Behera’s brother and mother tired to come to his rescue but they too faced attack by the miscreants. 

All of them were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital but the doctors declared Behera dead. The two accused youths have been detained by police.

