Tourist couple from West Bengal thrashed in Odisha's Puri

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PURI: In a shocking incident, a tourist couple from West Bengal was assaulted by staff of the private bus they had travelled in to Chilika on Monday. They suffered injuries and received medical treatment.

Police said Asansol resident Raghoria Munsi and his wife Manisha had boarded a bus named Chakadola to Chilika lagoon.

On the way back, the bus staff forced them to get down at a dark and deserted place where there was no mode of communication to return to their hotel. 

When the couple protested that they were assured to be dropped at the point of their boarding, the bus staff attacked them. They kept assaulting the couple who ran for their lives. Their screams for help drew attention of locals who informed the police.

Sea Beach police rushed to the spot, rescued the couple and registered a case. Later, the couple was sent to district headquarters hospital with police escort. 

They were discharged after treatment. Police are conducting raids to nab the culprits who are at large.

City DSP Khirasagar Naik said stringent action will be taken against the offenders.

