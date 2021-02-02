Two get lifer in 2018 murder case

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A sessions court has handed out life imprisonment to two for killing a man in Tundla in 2018. Additional Sessions Judge, Bhawanipatna, PK Karna also slapped each with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Senani Pradhan and Abinash Saraf were convicted for the murder of Durgeswar Pradhan of Tundla village in May 2018.

According to the FIR filed by brother of the deceased on May 22, 2018, Senani and Abinash were last seen with the deceased the evening before the murder.

Police took the help of a scientific team and tracked the mobile phones of the accused persons leading to their arrest. Investigation revealed that reason behind the murder was dispute between Senani and Durgeswar over profit-sharing in a joint pisciculture venture at a leased village pond.