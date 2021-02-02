STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union budget: Realtors in Odisha disappointed

Odisha Real Estate Developers (AFORD) president Nishith Ranjan Nanda said that the sector was hoping for reduction in GST, stamp duty and home loan interest. 

Published: 02nd February 2021

People watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2021-21 on television sets at an electronics store. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Union budget has left realtors of Odisha, who were hoping for some major announcements in the annual fiscal plan for revival of the pandemic hit real estate market, disappointed. Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Odisha chairman DS Tripathy chairman said the real estate industry was expecting some fresh measures for revival of the housing sector. 

But, no such announcement was made except extension of benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh standard deduction towards interest payment of home loan and tax exemption for affordable housing projects for another fiscal.

“The current rate of GST is around 18 per cent on normal housing and 12 per cent on affordable housing. The reduction of GST at this juncture would have been more appropriate to revive the sluggish market conditions by attracting more home buyers,” he added. Odisha Real Estate Developers (AFORD) president Nishith Ranjan Nanda said that the sector was hoping for reduction in GST, stamp duty and home loan interest. 

Nanda said, the only good thing about the budget is increase in safe harbour limit from existing 10 per cent to 20 per cent, up to Rs 2 crore, for sale of primary properties and provision of tax holiday. This, however, will not be of much help for the State market where most houses are sold in the range of `25 lakh to `75 lakh.

