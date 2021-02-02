STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winter chill makes comeback in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe cold wave condition at few places in the State for next two days.

Published: 02nd February 2021

Delhi winters, Delhi fog, air quality

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter chill  has made a comeback in the State with 22 places recording less than 15 degree Celsius on Monday. Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest at 5 degree Celsius.

The Odisha met office has issued an orange warning for cold wave condition at few places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cold wave condition is expected to prevail at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nayagarh and Khurda districts during the period.

“Minimum temperature will remain below normal by 3 to 5 degree during next four days while cold wave condition will prevail at few places in the State till Friday morning,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Odisha Odisha winter
