COVID-19: Higher educational institutions to reopen on February 10 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Universities and colleges across the state will reopen for students in physical mode from February 10. Classes will be resumed for pre-final year, second year/third year, under graduate (UG) and first year post graduate (PG) students with adequate safety measures in place.

For UG courses where the duration is three years, classes will be held for second year (third and fourth semester) students, while courses where the duration is four years, classes will be held for third year (fifth and sixth semester) UG students.

While classes will be held everyday except Sundays, wearing mask has been made mandatory for students. Hostels for the UG pre-final and PG first year students will be reopened from February 8. The department has also issued fresh academic calendar and exam time table for both UG and PG for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

As per the new time table, classes for Plus III second/third year (third semester and fourth semester/fifth and sixth semester) students will commence from February 10 and continue till August end in the 2020-21 academic year.

Similarly, classes for third or fifth semester will continue from February 10 to April 4, while classes for the fourth or sixth semester will continue from May 3 to August 31 in the current academic year. Exams for the pre-final year students this year will be conducted between April 19 and September 15.

The 2021-22 academic session will commence from September 20 and continue till May 7, 2022.

Classes for the fifth/seventh semester in the 2021-22 academic session will start from September 20 and continue till January 1, 2022 while classes for sixth/eighth semester will commence from February 7, 2022 and continue till May 7, 2022.

On the other hand, PG classes in 2020-21 will be over by September 30 and the exams will be completed by October 11. The new academic session (2021-22) for PG students will commune from October 18 and continue till May 7.

