Erosion threat looms as Brahmani river inches closer to Odisha villages

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: River Brahmani and its tributary Kani, which have long been the lifelines of thousands of people residing on their banks, are now giving sleepless nights to around 5,000 residents of Sanamanga, Panchanapada and Arjunpur villages in Aul block of the district.

The river and the tributary are threatening to erode large areas, advancing menacingly towards the villages but the administration has done little to address the issue.

Sarpanch of Sanamanga panchayat, Pritiranjan Roy said the river is moving closer to the village every year.

“The government must construct a stone-packed embankment to save our village from getting washed away. We do not need any assistance from the government. We only want the authorities to initiate steps to save our houses and lands,” he said. Officials have visited the village on numerous occasions and are aware of the situation.

“If no prompt measures are taken, the village would be gobbled up by the river within a decade,” said Roy.

Basudev Jena of Arjunpur said the river has already eroded large tracts of agricultural land, houses, three temples and two schools under its grip .

“My house is also at risk of being wiped out as it now stands just 70 metre from the river,” he said.

Jiban Prasad Das, a retired school teacher of Panchanapada said he and others from his village have been urging the BDO and other officials to take steps to address the crisis for the last five years.

Over the last 30 years, Khirod Behera of Sanamanga has changed his residence four times to save his family from the river waters. Three months back, he was forced to leave the village as his house was swept away.

Kani river, which flows past several villages too has caused considerable damage to land over the decades. Even as the farmers have been helplessly watching the river devour their lands, erosion poses a grave threat to five schools and 10 temples in the villages.

“During the last elections, leaders of political parties assured to take steps to address the problem but nothing has yet been done in this regard,” said Balaram Das of Sanamanga.

Executive engineer of Saline Embankment Division of Aul, Sarojkanta Mishra said work to stone-pack the 810 metre long river embankment at Arjunpur village has been started at a cost of Rs 3.68 crore.