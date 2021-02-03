STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Erosion threat looms as Brahmani river inches closer to Odisha villages

Sarpanch of Sanamanga panchayat, Pritiranjan Roy said the river is moving closer to the village every year.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Erosion of embankment caused by Brahmani river at Sanamanga village

Erosion of embankment caused by Brahmani river at Sanamanga village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: River Brahmani and its tributary Kani, which have long been the lifelines of thousands of people residing on their banks, are now giving sleepless nights to around 5,000 residents of  Sanamanga, Panchanapada and Arjunpur villages in Aul block of the district.

The river and the tributary are threatening to erode large areas, advancing menacingly towards the villages but the administration has done little to address the issue. 

Sarpanch of Sanamanga panchayat, Pritiranjan Roy said the river is moving closer to the village every year.

“The government must construct a stone-packed embankment to save our village from getting washed away. We do not need any assistance from the government. We only want the authorities to initiate steps to save our houses and lands,” he said. Officials have visited the village on numerous occasions  and are aware of the situation.

“If no prompt measures are taken, the village would be gobbled up by the river within a decade,” said Roy. 

Basudev Jena of Arjunpur said the river has already eroded large tracts of agricultural land, houses, three temples and two schools under its grip .

“My house is also at risk of being wiped out as it now stands just 70 metre from the river,” he said.  

Jiban Prasad Das, a retired school teacher of Panchanapada said he and others from his village have been urging the BDO and other officials to take steps to address the crisis for the last five years.

Over the last 30 years, Khirod Behera of Sanamanga has changed his residence four times to save his family from the river waters. Three months back, he was forced to leave the village as his house was swept away. 

Kani river, which flows past several villages too has caused considerable damage to land over the decades. Even as the farmers have been helplessly watching the river devour their lands, erosion poses a grave threat to five schools and 10 temples in the villages.

“During the last elections, leaders of political parties assured to take steps to address the problem but nothing has yet been done in this regard,” said Balaram Das of Sanamanga. 

Executive engineer of Saline Embankment Division of Aul, Sarojkanta Mishra said work to stone-pack the 810 metre long river embankment at Arjunpur village has been started at a cost of Rs 3.68 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmani river
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp