STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

INTACH calls Odisha government for Ekamra Kshetra area development plan

The GPR is used to assess what lies beneath the surface before demolition or excavation is carried out at heritage zones.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

ASI officials cleaning the Sari Deula site, in Bhubaneswar.

ASI officials cleaning the Sari Deula site, in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After raising alarm over the demolition drive by BMC-BDA around the Suka-Sari temple complex, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Odisha chapter, on Tuesday submitted a report to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recommending scientific study of the entire Ekamra Kshetra area.

The heritage watchdog has also called for a proper inventory of all excavated material, carved or otherwise. 

It has recommended 15 measures including ground penetration radar (GPR) survey and a heritage sensitive development plan for the area. The GPR examination should be undertaken before proceeding with further works on the project. 

​An eight-member INTACH team had visited the site on Sunday and flagged violations of heritage protection laws while clearing the two acre land for the Ekamra project. 

The conservation body has urged the Chief Minister to direct the officials concerned for GPR examination of 100 sensitive zones (sites of archaeological and heritage importance) in the Ekamra Kshetra. These include sites near Papanasini temple, Lingaraj temple, Suka-Sari, Bhabani Shankar temples and Vaital Deula precinct.

The GPR is used to assess what lies beneath the surface before demolition or excavation is carried out at heritage zones.

Stating that an expert committee should review all works being undertaken under the project and recommend the future course of action, the INTACH has also sought a heritage impact assessment of the Ekamra plan - both the completed and pending works. While the State government had two months back formed an eight-member expert committee to supervise the project, the panel met on Monday for the first time. 

INTACH also demanded that paving the cleared portions (areas from where encroachments were removed) with cement tiles should be immediately stopped as this will retard the recharging of the ground water during rains. The heritage mutts which are slated for demolition should instead be restored with proper conservation. 

In their report to the CM, they also demanded that 15 holy tanks in Ekamra Kshetra including the Papanasini Tank, Debapadahara Tank, Ganga Yamuna Tank and Gosagareswara Tank should be de-silted and cleaned.

ASI finds Pranala of Sari Deula

The ASI archaeologists on Tuesday cleaned a portion in the north of the Sari temple that was earlier buried under the MCG Sanskrit college building and found its Pranala, a discharge outlet attached to the wall of the sanctum.

The Pranala extends towards the north direction of the temple where Bindu Sagar is located. They said the north-east corner of the temple where a platform-like structure is partially exposed will be further cleaned. Superintending archaeologist Arun Malik said it is presumed that the platform is also the remains of a subsidiary shrine of the Sari Deula. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ekamra Kshetra Odisha Government INTACH
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp