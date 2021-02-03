Jumbo herds wreak havoc in Angul district of Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Elephant herds have been giving sleepless nights to residents of several villages in the district for the last few days.

A herd comprising 25 elephants, which sneaked into Mahidharpur and Nuasahi villages from neighbouring Dhenkanal district, has damaged crops and houses.

Similar is the plight of residents of Nakulapal, Gadatalmul and Gopinath sahi villages which has been affected by the elephant herd.

However, no injuries or deaths have been reported from the villages yet.

Similarly a herd of 30 elephants has wreaked havoc in Bargounia village where standing crops over hundreds of acres of land have been damaged.

Angul DFO PK Behera said the forest personnel are trying to chase the elephants away from human habitations.

