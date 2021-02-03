MP Aparajita Sarangi urges Centre to seek Odisha report on child pornography

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MP and national BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday demanded that the Centre should seek a report from the state government on child pornography cases.

Sarangi drew the attention of the Lok Sabha Speaker through a notice under rule 377 on the issue. She said that the ‘Crime in India’ report 2019 released by the National Crime Records Bureau in September, 2020 indicates that Odisha has recorded the highest number of such cases in 2019.

The cases have been registered under sections 14 and 15 of POCSO Act for using child pornography and storing pornographic content involving children. She said, according to the report, out of total 1075 cases recorded across India, 542 were from Odisha.

She requested the Union Minister for Women and Child Development to call for a report from the Odisha government seeking details of action taken to curb the growing cyber menace.