STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MP Aparajita Sarangi urges Centre to seek Odisha report on child pornography

She requested the Union Minister for Women and Child Development to call for a report from the Odisha government seeking details of action taken to curb the growing cyber menace.

Published: 03rd February 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

The cases have been registered under sections 14 and 15 of POCSO Act for using child pornography. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MP and national BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday demanded that the Centre should seek a report from the state government on child pornography cases. 

Sarangi drew the attention of the Lok Sabha Speaker through a notice under rule 377 on the issue. She said that the ‘Crime in India’ report 2019 released by the National Crime Records Bureau in September, 2020 indicates that Odisha has recorded the highest number of such cases in 2019.

The cases have been registered under sections 14 and 15 of POCSO Act for using child pornography and storing pornographic content involving children. She said, according to the report, out of total 1075 cases recorded across India, 542 were from Odisha. 

She requested the Union Minister for Women and Child Development to call for a report from the Odisha government seeking details of action taken to curb the growing cyber menace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi child pornography Odisha Government POCSO
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp