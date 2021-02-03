STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nursing school director arrested by Odisha police for 'ragging' girl student

On being informed by their daughter about her ordeal, her parents reported the incident to police but to no avail.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Sources said a few days back, she was subjected to ragging by the third year students of the institute. (Image for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda Town police on Tuesday arrested director of GNM Nursing School over the alleged ragging of a girl student. Apart from Sudhir Ranjan Nanda, the director of the institution, Town IIC Sabitri Bal said, police have also started investigation against two students for their involvement in the ragging case.

The victim, a resident of Biramitrapur NAC Colony in Sundargarh district, is a second year student in Jharsuguda-based nursing school. Sources said a few days back, she was subjected to ragging by the third year students of the institute. 

On being informed by their daughter about her ordeal, her parents reported the incident to police but to no avail. Later, the girl’s mother, Sarojini Behera, went to the nursing school to meet her daughter.

However, director Nanda did not allow a meeting between the mother and daughter on the pretext of practical examination.

When Sarojini was on her way out of the institute, the girl came running to her and narrated the entire incident of ragging. She alleged that her seniors locked her in a room for three hours. When the mother confronted the director and asked him the reason for such torture meted out to her daughter, he could not give any satisfactory reply.

Later, the mother lodged a complaint with Jharsuguda Town police in this regard. Bal said, “Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 342, 294, 506 and 3(2)(va) of SC/ST Act against the director. After investigation, the accused was arrested and produced in court.”

