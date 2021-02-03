Question hour will be back in Odisha Budget session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The question hour will be back and some of the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be relaxed during the Budget session of the Assembly beginning February 18.

Question hour was cancelled during the last two sessions owing to the pandemic.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said Covid-19 test will not be mandatory for attending the session, including the MLAs. However, if anybody has symptoms of cold or other illness, he/she will have to undergo antigen test, Patro said and added that everyone will be screened at the gates.

He, however, said if any minister or MLA is not willing to physically attend the session, they can participate in the discussion through video conference from their offices. Stating that Covid-19 restrictions have not been lifted but relaxed, he said that all the existing guidelines including social distancing, wearing of masks and other protocols will be strictly followed.

The Speaker said sitting arrangements will be made by following social distancing norms and other guidelines. Adequate distance will be maintained between MLAs while sitting in the house.

The budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on February 18 and continue till April 9, 2021.

The annual budget for 2021-22 will be tabled by State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on February 22. The session will have 31 days.