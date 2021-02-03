STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Question hour will be back in Odisha Budget session

The Speaker said sitting arrangements will be made by following social distancing norms and other guidelines.

Published: 03rd February 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha assembly

Question hour was cancelled during the last two sessions owing to the pandemic. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The question hour will be back and some of the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be relaxed during the Budget session of the Assembly beginning February 18.

Question hour was cancelled during the last two sessions owing to the pandemic.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said Covid-19 test will not be mandatory for attending the session, including the MLAs. However, if anybody has symptoms of cold or other illness, he/she will have to undergo antigen test, Patro said and added that everyone will be screened at the gates.

He, however, said if any minister or MLA is not willing to physically attend the session, they can participate in the discussion through video conference from their offices. Stating that Covid-19 restrictions have not been lifted but relaxed, he said that all the existing guidelines including social distancing, wearing of masks and other protocols will be strictly followed.

The Speaker said sitting arrangements will be made by following social distancing norms and other guidelines. Adequate distance will be maintained between MLAs while sitting in the house. 

The budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on February 18 and continue till April 9, 2021.

The annual budget for 2021-22 will be tabled by State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on February 22. The session will have 31 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in India Odisha Assembly
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp