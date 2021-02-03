STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Second phase Covid-19 vaccination in Odisha to begin from February 6

The vaccination of frontline workers will be conducted simultaneously along with the drive for healthcare workers.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Vaccination

A health worker checks a syringe during a vaccination drive. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 1,92,437 frontline workers have been enrolled in Odisha for the second phase Covid-19 vaccination commencing from February 6. The beneficiaries include 1,57,388 police and security personnel, 25,961 sanitation workers and 9,088 revenue staff.

The vaccination of frontline workers will be conducted simultaneously along with the drive for healthcare workers. The second spell of the first phase vaccination will continue till February 10. 

Government has asked all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital to make arrangements for vaccination sites other than the health facilities in their respective areas. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, “Districts have been asked to prepare micro-plan based on the load of beneficiaries to be vaccinated for the successful vaccination drive. The micro-plans are to be submitted to the Director (Family Welfare) by Wednesday,” he said.

No death in past eight days

Bhubaneswar: Even as 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushed the tally to 3,35,211, the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped below 900 in Odisha. While 17 districts recorded Covid cases in single digit, seven districts reported one positive case each.

Khurda and Sundargarh recorded maximum eight cases each and Bargarh seven cases. No death has been reported in the state for the past eight days. So far, 1906 people have succumbed to the disease in the state. The case fatality ratio stands at 0.56 pc, which is one of the lowest in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 Vaccination in India COVID 19 in Odisha
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp