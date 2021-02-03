Second phase Covid-19 vaccination in Odisha to begin from February 6

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 1,92,437 frontline workers have been enrolled in Odisha for the second phase Covid-19 vaccination commencing from February 6. The beneficiaries include 1,57,388 police and security personnel, 25,961 sanitation workers and 9,088 revenue staff.

The vaccination of frontline workers will be conducted simultaneously along with the drive for healthcare workers. The second spell of the first phase vaccination will continue till February 10.

Government has asked all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital to make arrangements for vaccination sites other than the health facilities in their respective areas.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, “Districts have been asked to prepare micro-plan based on the load of beneficiaries to be vaccinated for the successful vaccination drive. The micro-plans are to be submitted to the Director (Family Welfare) by Wednesday,” he said.

No death in past eight days

Bhubaneswar: Even as 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushed the tally to 3,35,211, the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped below 900 in Odisha. While 17 districts recorded Covid cases in single digit, seven districts reported one positive case each.

Khurda and Sundargarh recorded maximum eight cases each and Bargarh seven cases. No death has been reported in the state for the past eight days. So far, 1906 people have succumbed to the disease in the state. The case fatality ratio stands at 0.56 pc, which is one of the lowest in the country.