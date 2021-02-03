Tainted IIC Sarojini Nayak surrenders before vigilance court in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore Town IIC Sarojini Nayak, allegedly involved in two cases of bribery, surrendered before the Vigilance court here on Tuesday. However the Vigilance department’s plea to the court to take the IIC on remand was rejected on the day.

Sarojini was absconding for the last seven months after she was found involved in two cases of corruption. She had allegedly taken bribe of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 from Bidubhushan Patra and Sk Ahmad respectively through a sub-inspector and a middleman to settle their land disputes.

While sub-inspector, Bimal Kumar Kar and the middleman, Santosh Das were arrested on July 1 for their involvement in the matter, Sarojini absconded fearing arrest by the Vigilance department.

Two cases were registered against her on April 15, 2019 and July 10, 2020.

Sources said the IIC had appealed for anticipatory bail at least thrice before the Orissa High Court. But her pleas were rejected by the court which asked her to surrender before the local Vigilance court.

Since the department’s plea to take the IIC on remand was rejected on the day, we will once again seek her remand after 15 days, Vigilance SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

