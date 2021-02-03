STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tainted IIC Sarojini Nayak surrenders before vigilance court in Odisha

Balasore Town IIC Sarojini Nayak, allegedly involved in two cases of bribery, surrendered before the Vigilance court here on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Justice

Two cases were registered against her on April 15, 2019 and July 10, 2020.  (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore Town IIC Sarojini Nayak, allegedly involved in two cases of bribery, surrendered before the Vigilance court here on Tuesday. However the Vigilance department’s plea to the court to take the IIC on remand was rejected on the day.

Sarojini was absconding for the last seven months after she was found involved in two cases of corruption. She had allegedly taken bribe of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 from Bidubhushan Patra and Sk Ahmad respectively through a sub-inspector and a middleman to settle their land disputes.

While sub-inspector, Bimal Kumar Kar and the middleman, Santosh Das were arrested on July 1 for their involvement in the matter, Sarojini absconded fearing arrest by the Vigilance department.

Two cases were registered against her on April 15, 2019 and July 10, 2020. 

Sources said the IIC had appealed for anticipatory bail at least thrice before the Orissa High Court. But her pleas were rejected by the court which asked her to surrender before the local Vigilance court.

Since the department’s plea to take the IIC on remand was rejected on the day, we will once again seek her remand after 15 days, Vigilance SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balasore IIC Sarojini Nayak Vigilance court
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp