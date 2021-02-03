Wild bear enters Fakir Mohan University campus; one injured in attack

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Campus of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore’s Mitrapur was in a tizzy after a wild bear entered the campus leaving students, faculty members, staff and public panicked. The wild animal also injured a man, identified as Sukra Singh (40) of Nuapadhi village under Remuna police limits.

​Singh was immediately admitted to Fakir Mohan Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Dinabandhu Sahoo said he received information about the bear being spotted on the campus while he was away for lunch. He immediately rushed to the campus and advised students and staff not to venture out for safety.

Singh, who was injured by the bear, was a local villager who had come to the university campus in search of his goat. When he shouted for help, the university staff rushed to his rescue and sent him to the hospital. The bear too had left the spot by then. It had reportedly attacked three persons outside the campus.

The university has two campuses split by a road for public movement. The right campus does not have high walls which may have enabled the bear to scale and sneak into the area.

Assistant Conservator of Forest of Balasore, Sarat Chandra Behera said, he along with his team reached the spot to take stock of the situation when they were intimated about the matter.

“The bear sneaked into the campus as Mitrapur reserve forest is only 900 meter away. University staff had heard sound of bear cubs in the morning. It is possible that the bear has babies nearby. The department is however yet to trace any,” he said.

