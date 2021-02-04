ASI Joint DG visits Sari site, says no NOC sought for beautification work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BMC-BDA’s demolition drive under the Ekamra Kshetra beautification project has stirred a major controversy over destruction of ancient structures around the Suka-Sari temple complex, Joint Director General (Archaeology) of ASI Sanjay Manjul on Wednesday said no permission was sought from it before going ahead with the work.

Manjul, who had come down to inspect the heritage site and take stock of the situation, said the State government is yet to file application for no objection certificate from the Culture Ministry for carrying out any work near the ASI protected Lingaraj and Suka-Sari temples. “We are in talks with the State government to ensure that further works on the site are undertaken without damaging any structure with heritage value”, he said.

He said he will submit a report to the DG ASI for a decision on the future course of action at the site.

Manjul examined the floor of the temple that was dug out by the ASI during scientific cleaning of the site last week and the engraved base platform of the ornate Sari Deula which was buried under the now-demolished Sanskrit College. The ASI Bhubaneswar Circle is currently undertaking the scientific cleaning of the Sari temple base.

He said the exposed structures and platforms near the Sari Deula appear in good condition. “Whatever has come out during the scientific cleaning of the area so far looks very promising, and if the process continues, there are chances that many more heritage structures/fragments that lie buried can be exposed”, he said.

To a query on the BMC-BDA demolition drive, he added that prima facie it cannot be ascertained how many structures have been damaged in the process. “We are trying to match the old photographs and maps of the area to find out what all structures existed prior to the demolition”, said Manjul, who is also the Joint Director General of National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities, Government of India.

The visit comes in the wake of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, writing to the DG ASI V Vidyavathi seeking her intervention into scientific cleaning of the two acre site.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also written to the Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel seeking his intervention to conduct a detailed study and thorough scientific excavation of the Ekamra Kshetra for unearthing heritage structures.