Balangir civic body notice to 100 lease holders over stall rent default

BALANGIR: In an ultimatum to around 100 stall owners within its jurisdiction, Balangir municipality on Wednesday, issued a notice to all defaulters to clear their rent dues within seven days failing which their shops would be sealed. The shopkeepers have taken the stalls on lease but not paid rent for a long period.

At present, there are 515 stalls in the town. The civic body had allotted these kiosks at nominal rents ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 1500 a month. But at least 100 of the lease holders have not paid rent for more than a year.

As per reports, the lease-holders owe the municipality nearly Rs 30 lakh between January 2017 and January 2021. Meanwhile, allegations of lease-holders subletting their stalls at rates way higher than those fixed by the municipality are rife.

Some have even allegedly sold the allotted stalls to third parties at rates as high as Rs 40-Rs 50 lakh, without the municipality’s knowledge, said sources. Executive Officer Bipin Bihari Deep confirmed the development. “A notice to clear dues has been slapped on 100 stall-holders. Legal action will be initiated on failure to comply,” he said.

