BJD leaders run into restive farmers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two senior Biju Janata Dal leaders ran into hundreds of farmers restless over delay in lifting of paddy from procurement centres at Nabarangpur on Tuesday evening. State Planning Board deputy chairman Sanjay Dasburma and BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das were initially prevented from inaugurating a farmers’ information centre at Nabarangpur regulated market committee (RMC) yard before discussions led to resolution of the issue.

Dasburma and Das along with public representatives of Nabarangpur district had gone to the RMC yard for the event when they faced hundreds of farmers staging dharna at the place over paddy procurement delay.

The agitating farmers said inauguration of an information centre is a farce as the State government is not lifting their paddy. After rounds of discussions, Dasburma assured the farmers of resolving their grievances by Wednesday. As the protestors relented, he inaugurated the centre.

Addressing media persons later, Dasburma alleged that the BJP is instigating farmers against the government for its vested interests. The government is ready to procure all the paddy of farmers in the district. The BJD leader also informed that he would take up the procurement issue of Nabarangpur with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik soon.

The district unit of BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Dasburma and Das with Nabarangpur police for allegedly manhandling ST/SC farmers during the inauguration of the information centre.

Meanwhile, tokens issued by the State government to around 650 farmers of Koraput district in this kharif marketing season have lapsed in absence of paddy procurement target.

Sources said the government had issued tokens in December last and January to these farmers to sell around 33,000 quintal paddy at different mandis of the district. However, as the procurement target was not available with the district civil supplies office, the farmers could not sell their paddy and subsequently, the tokens lapsed.

The affected farmers urged the district administration to buy their paddy stock by renewing the lapsed tokens. District civil supplies officials said they have no role in issuing tokens to farmers for procurement. “We are waiting for a directive from the State government on the matter,” they added.

