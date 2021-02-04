STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD leaders run into restive farmers

The agitating farmers said inauguration of an information centre is a farce as the State government is not lifting their paddy.

Published: 04th February 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two senior Biju Janata Dal leaders ran into hundreds of farmers restless over delay in lifting of paddy from procurement centres at Nabarangpur on Tuesday evening. State Planning Board deputy chairman Sanjay Dasburma and BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das were initially prevented from inaugurating a farmers’ information centre at Nabarangpur regulated market committee (RMC) yard before discussions led to resolution of the issue.

Dasburma and Das along with public representatives of Nabarangpur district had gone to the RMC yard for the event when they faced hundreds of farmers staging dharna at the place over paddy procurement delay.

The agitating farmers said inauguration of an information centre is a farce as the State government is not lifting their paddy. After rounds of discussions, Dasburma assured the farmers of resolving their grievances by Wednesday. As the protestors relented, he inaugurated the centre. 

Addressing media persons later, Dasburma alleged that the BJP is instigating farmers against the government for its vested interests. The government is ready to procure all the paddy of farmers in the district. The BJD leader also informed that he would take up the procurement issue of Nabarangpur with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik soon. 

The district unit of BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Dasburma and Das with Nabarangpur police for allegedly manhandling ST/SC farmers during the inauguration of the information centre.
Meanwhile, tokens issued by the State government to around 650 farmers of Koraput district in this kharif marketing season have lapsed in absence of paddy procurement target.

Sources said the government had issued tokens in December last and January to these farmers to sell around 33,000 quintal paddy at different mandis of the district. However, as the procurement target was not available with the district civil supplies office, the farmers could not sell their paddy and subsequently, the tokens lapsed.  

The affected farmers urged the district administration to buy their paddy stock by renewing the lapsed tokens. District civil supplies officials said they have no role in issuing tokens to farmers for procurement. “We are waiting for a directive from the State government on the matter,” they added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp