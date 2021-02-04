Career cells in Odisha colleges to close

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to discontinue functioning of career counselling cells in degree colleges as the initiative has not yielded expected results.

In a letter to principals of degree colleges, the Higher Education department said the decision was taken as the initiative ‘failed in attaining its objectives.’

Accordingly, it has asked the colleges to return the money allocated to them for the purpose by February end.

The department had decided to set up the career counseling cells in the 52 degree colleges, including three Sanskrit colleges across the State, and sanctioned Rs 3 lakh to each college for the purpose. Most of the colleges either failed to set up the counselling cells or manage them properly.