Eight kids fall ill after consuming unknown fruit in Odisha's Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As many as eight children of an anganwadi centre at Mansuguda village in Malkangiri block fell ill reportedly after consuming an unknown fruit on Wednesday.

The children went to the centre in the morning and as the in-charge did not take any indoor class, they went outside. While roaming around some of them consumed a fruit.

As soon as they reached home, eight of them including six girls, started vomiting and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where they are undergoing treatment. After the parents came to know that the kids had consumed an unknown fruit, they came down on the anganwadi workers and alleged no proper arrangements were made at the centre before it was reopened.

The locals blamed the ICDS and block officials for not adhering to standard operating procedure pertaining to Covid-19. The situation could have been averted had the centre in-charge conducted the pre-school class for the children, they said.

