STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Frontline workers in Odisha to get COVID jab at own office

The beneficiaries enrolled for the drive are police officials and security forces engaged in containment measures besides the armed forces personnel, sanitation workers and revenue staff.

Published: 04th February 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Vaccination

A health worker checks a syringe during a vaccination drive. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines to frontline workers at their respective offices during the second phase drive beginning from February 6.

The beneficiaries enrolled for the drive are police officials and security forces engaged in containment measures besides the armed forces personnel, sanitation workers and revenue staff.

While the healthcare workers are being vaccinated at designated health facilities, a micro-plan has been prepared to vaccinate the frontline workers with the help of alternate vaccinators.Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahy said the districts have been asked to identify alternate vaccinators and impart them training within the next two days.

“The session sites for the frontline workers will be set at their offices. The target is to cover all the beneficiaries enrolled for the second phase in three weeks. Initially, police and sanitation workers will be vaccinated,” he said.So far, 1.92 lakh frontline workers have been listed in the State and those who are yet to be enrolled have been asked to complete the process latest by February 7.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) that was suspended for three days for pulse polio drive resumed on Wednesday. The coverage was 51 per cent (pc) as of the 6,143 beneficiaries targeted for the day in 10 districts, only 3,141 were vaccinated.

The Health and Family Welfare department has set a target to vaccinate 36,921 HCWs at 365 sites in all 30 districts on Thursday.Of the 3.53 lakh HCWs, 2.11 lakh have been covered so far and the target is to complete the vaccination of all in the first spell by February 10. The drive for a second dose of vaccine will start from February 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccination drive COVID 19 Odisha
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp