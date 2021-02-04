Frontline workers in Odisha to get COVID jab at own office

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines to frontline workers at their respective offices during the second phase drive beginning from February 6.

The beneficiaries enrolled for the drive are police officials and security forces engaged in containment measures besides the armed forces personnel, sanitation workers and revenue staff.

While the healthcare workers are being vaccinated at designated health facilities, a micro-plan has been prepared to vaccinate the frontline workers with the help of alternate vaccinators.Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahy said the districts have been asked to identify alternate vaccinators and impart them training within the next two days.

“The session sites for the frontline workers will be set at their offices. The target is to cover all the beneficiaries enrolled for the second phase in three weeks. Initially, police and sanitation workers will be vaccinated,” he said.So far, 1.92 lakh frontline workers have been listed in the State and those who are yet to be enrolled have been asked to complete the process latest by February 7.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) that was suspended for three days for pulse polio drive resumed on Wednesday. The coverage was 51 per cent (pc) as of the 6,143 beneficiaries targeted for the day in 10 districts, only 3,141 were vaccinated.

The Health and Family Welfare department has set a target to vaccinate 36,921 HCWs at 365 sites in all 30 districts on Thursday.Of the 3.53 lakh HCWs, 2.11 lakh have been covered so far and the target is to complete the vaccination of all in the first spell by February 10. The drive for a second dose of vaccine will start from February 15.