Odisha government gives further push to Lower Suktel Irrigation Project

The team also reviewed the land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement issues of displaced and affected people.

Published: 04th February 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

The visiting officials at Nrusinghanath temple on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/SAMBALPUR: Lower Suktel Irrigation Project got a further push from the State government with a high-level team, headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, assessing its key issues at ground zero on Wednesday. 

With Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Principal Secretary to Water Resource Department Anu Garg, Mohapatra discussed engineering and proposed enhanced irrigational aspects of the project at Magurbeda in Balangir district.

The team also reviewed the land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement issues of displaced and affected people. Following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the committee said all issues will be resolved and the project execution expedited. During the spot visit, they discussed the problems flagged by the villagers and how to resolve problems related to compensation and resettlement of the displacees.

The team also visited Nrusinghanath temple located on the foothill of Bargarh’s Gandhamardan and announced that the shrine will soon get a makeover. After discussions on the development plan of the temple area, Mohapatra said, the team was checking how composite development of Nrusinghanath temple can be carried out as directed by the CM.

“A specialised team will be sent to prepare a master plan for development of the entire area. The required investment will be provided to set up various amenities for lakhs of tourists who visit the shrine,” he added. The team also visited Harishankar temple located on the opposite side of the Gandhamardan hills in Balangir district. Mahapatra said, “Discussions were held on ways to develop the trekking route between Nrusinghanath and Harishankar temples. The feasibility of a ropeway between the two shrines was also discussed.”

Nrusinghanath, an important tourist destination, has a spiritual significance. King of Patnagarh Baijal Singh Dev had laid the foundation of the temple in 1313 AD. Pilgrims and tourists from across Odisha besides neighbouring states visit the shrine in large numbers, especially during important festivals. 
Official sources informed that the development plan of Nrusinghanath temple includes beautification, pilgrim amenities, approach roads, tourist facilities, facilities for marriage halls and water conservation measures. Among others, Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana and SP Nitin Kushalkar were present. 

Major issues

  • Rehabilitation and resettlement issues of people affected by Lower Suktel project reviewed
  • Specialised team to prepare a master plan for Nrusinghanath  temple development
  • Feasibility of a ropeway between Nrusinghanath and Harishankar discussed
