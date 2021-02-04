STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government waives off hostel fee for ITI students 

It will benefit 30,000 trainees; Parents demand hostel fee waiver  of students in varsities, engineering and medical colleges

Published: 04th February 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After exempting six lakh matric students from paying examination fee for the upcoming board exams, the State government on Wednesday announced to waive off hostel fees for the students of all government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for nine months. 

Announcing this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the move has been taken for the welfare of students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move will benefit around 30,000 trainees in the government ITIs. The decision will free the students from the burden of paying Rs 1,125 for the entire period with the monthly hostel fee being `125 per trainee. 

Officials said the Skill Development and Technical Education department will now have to generate around Rs 3.37 crore that was collected towards hostel fees, from its own resources. Previously, the State government had announced waiver of examination fee for the Class X students.  

Meanwhile, the members of Odisha Parents’ Federation who welcomed the move, have urged the Chief Minister as well as the ministers of Skill Development and Technical Education and Higher Education to take required steps for waiver of hostel fees of students in different universities, engineering and professional colleges as well as medical colleges. 

Many AICTE approved engineering institutions and some of the universities and medical colleges are charging hostel fees for the entire period of pandemic irrespective of the fact that the higher educational institutions across Odisha remained shut from March 2020 after the outbreak of Covid-19. 

In their letter to the Chief Minister, they pointed out that as many parents lost their livelihood during the lockdown and are yet to recover from the financial stress, there must be necessary instructions to the universities and colleges under the departments concerned for waiver of the fee to ease the financial burden on the students and their parents.

Matric exam form fill up date extended

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary of Education (BSE) has extended the deadline for filling up of forms for upcoming annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2021 from February 2 to 10. The HSC exam along with the State Open School Certificate Examination and Madhyama Examination-2021 are scheduled to be held from May 3 to 15. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government ITI
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp