STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Poll notification in Kotia heats up Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute again

In the notification for the polls, Andhra Pradesh has included Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri villages under its Salur block.

Published: 04th February 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades erected at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border at Bandhugam.

Barricades erected at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border at Bandhugam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The border disputes between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh heated up once again on Wednesday after the latter announced panchayat polls in three villages of Kotia panchayat in Koraput district.
The dates fixed by AP for the elections are February 13 and 17.

The move comes a day before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates a slew of projects including a hospital and school worth Rs 150 crore via video-conferencing in the disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of the district. The projects were announced by the Chief Minister last year. 

In the notification for the polls, Andhra Pradesh has included Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri villages under its Salur block. Nominations for the elections can be filed till February 9. The AP administration has also started the poll process in Kurkuti  panchayat under Salur block .

Residents of Kotia panchayat receive benefits from both Pottangi block in Koraput and Salur in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. They depend on both the blocks for their day to day activities. 
The dispute over its ownership of the villages has been raging on for the last five decades.

The governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been vying with each other to gain the trust of locals by introducing welfare measures in the panchayat. It is for the first time that elections to the panchayat bodies have been announced in the block by Andhra Pradesh. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Andhra Pradesh Kotia
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp