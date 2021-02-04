Poll notification in Kotia heats up Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute again

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The border disputes between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh heated up once again on Wednesday after the latter announced panchayat polls in three villages of Kotia panchayat in Koraput district.

The dates fixed by AP for the elections are February 13 and 17.

The move comes a day before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates a slew of projects including a hospital and school worth Rs 150 crore via video-conferencing in the disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of the district. The projects were announced by the Chief Minister last year.

In the notification for the polls, Andhra Pradesh has included Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri villages under its Salur block. Nominations for the elections can be filed till February 9. The AP administration has also started the poll process in Kurkuti panchayat under Salur block .

Residents of Kotia panchayat receive benefits from both Pottangi block in Koraput and Salur in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. They depend on both the blocks for their day to day activities.

The dispute over its ownership of the villages has been raging on for the last five decades.

The governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been vying with each other to gain the trust of locals by introducing welfare measures in the panchayat. It is for the first time that elections to the panchayat bodies have been announced in the block by Andhra Pradesh.

