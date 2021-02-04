STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robbers mask cameras, loot Rs 42 lakh from two ATMs in Odisha

Manager of SBI, Pattamundai branch, Prakash Grahacharya filed an FIR in this regard with police on Wednesday.

Published: 04th February 2021 08:50 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Unidentified robbers masked CCTV cameras, broke open two ATM machines at two different locations in the district, with the help of axe and gas cutters and decamped with Rs 42 lakh on Tuesday night. Both the places were not manned by security guards.

The incidents occurred at SBI ATM at Patrapur and Niala Hat villages within Aul police limits. Preliminary probe suggests the miscreants targeted ATM counters where no security guards were deployed. 

Manager of SBI, Pattamundai branch, Prakash Grahacharya filed an FIR in this regard with police on Wednesday. He stated while Rs 19,68,500 in cash was looted from the Patrapur ATM, Rs 23,14,000 was taken away from the Niala Haat ATM counter. 

A team of police rushed to the spots with a scientific team and conducted inquiry, said Pattamundai SDPO, Ranjan Kumar De. He said the miscreants had masked the CCTV cameras inside both the ATMs. “We have registered a case under Sections 380, 454, 457 of IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits,” said the SDPO. ATM channel manager of SBI Bipin Behera and other senior officials of the bank too rushed to the spots to take stock of the situation. 

