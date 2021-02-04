SAIL chief Soma Mandal meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairperson Soma Mondal called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister highlighted Odisha’s conducive atmosphere to become the steel capital of the country.

He emphasised on more CSR actives by SAIL in Rourkela and Sundargarh district.

“Glad to meet @SAILsteel Chairman Mrs Soma Mondal. Highlighted #Odisha’s conducive atmosphere to become the steel capital of the country and vision to transform it into manufacturing hub of South Asia by leveraging its rich mineral resources,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

The SAIL chief briefed the Chief Minister about activities of the steel major in Odisha.