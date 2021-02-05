Beheaded woman’s body found in Bhubaneswar's outskirts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, an unidentified woman’s decapitated body was found on the outskirts of the Capital city on Thursday. Chandaka police recovered the body from near a bush on the Andharua-Daspur road but are yet to find the severed head.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was murdered and beheaded possibly to conceal her identity.

As the victim was wearing bangles, police suspect she was married. Some clothes, a pair of blood-stained gloves and a knife have also been recovered from the spot.

Police suspect that as the woman was wearing a nightgown, she might have been a local resident. It is also presumed that she could have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped here.

Special Squad in-charge ACP Sanjeev Satapathy, Zone VI ACP Prakash Pal, Chandaka police station inspector Debendra Biswal and other police officers visited the spot to probe the gruesome murder.

Scientific team and the dog squad were also rushed to the crime scene.

​The dogs led the investigators to a nearby under-construction biotechnology plant and the police suspect that the killer could have possibly washed his hands in a water tank there after committing the crime.

“It seems the woman was murdered six to seven hours before her body was found. The plant had earlier appointed some security guards from a third party but later removed them from the service. We are probing whether any former security guard is behind the crime as the murderer seems to be well acquainted with the locality,” police said.

The facility’s caretaker, who stays there, was also questioned. There are no visible signs of rape but all angles are being investigated, police said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) has been registered in the connection.