Circle jail Panigrahy’s new address till February 6

BERHAMPUR: After being lodged in Bhubaneswar Special Jail at Jharpada for two months, expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy was moved to Berhampur Circle Jail here on Thursday.

Panigrahy was produced before the SDJM court here as required in connection with the fraud cases registered with Golanthara police.

His advocates including wife Sujata and Deepak Patnaik, said the cases against Panigrahy were registered months back and he was supposed to be produced in SDJM court immediately. However, police deliberately delayed it to harass him, they alleged. They prayed the magistrate to send the MLA to Jharpada jail as he had already appeared in court in connection with the three fraud cases registered by Golanthara police.

They also alleged that Panigrahy was sick and not being provided necessary medical assistance. However, the SDJM ruled that Panigrahy will stay in Berhampur Circle Jail till February 6. The jailor and jail doctor will take a call on provision of medical treatment to the MLA. Earlier, Patnaik had prayed the court to produce Panigrahy through video-conferencing as he was sick and there was threat to his life. But the prayer was not considered.

Sources said Golanthara police did not pray the court to take the MLA on remand as was expected earlier.

Before reaching the circle jail, Panigrahy said he has full faith in the judiciary and described the police action as vindictive. “Police not only deprived me of medical treatment but also brought me in an uncomfortable vehicle. They did not even give me any food,” he alleged. Describing the treatment meted out to him as undemocratic, the MLA said truth in the case will come out soon.

Anticipating a huge crowd of the MLA’s supporters, police cordoned off the area and even closed the court’s gate. Despite the tight security, Panigrahy’s supporters raised slogans but none uttered a word against the ruling BJD or its supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Chief Minister had expelled Panigrahy from the primary membership of BJD on November 29 on charges of ‘anti-people activities’ and later ordered a probe into the allegations by the Lokayukta. Subsequently, the Lokayukta ordered the State Vigilance to investigate the case. However, the Orissa High Court quashed the Lokayukta order on Wednesday. The CID-Crime Branch had arrested Panigrahy on December 3 last year in connection with an alleged job scam.