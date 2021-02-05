STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack ‘Parent a Plant’ project orphaned

Under the plantation drive project, a person was expected to become parent or guardian of a particular plant and provide the required care and attention for its growth and preservation. 

Published: 05th February 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

​The project aimed at encouraging people to not just plant but raise trees.

​The project aimed at encouraging people to not just plant but raise trees. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-hyped ‘Parent a Plant’ initiative launched by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to restore the green cover lost in cyclone Fani two years back seems to have been orphaned. 

The project now lies in limbo as people did not come forward to become foster parents of trees in the city, and much of the blame goes to the civic body’s lack of interest, which abandoned it after the launch.

On July 5, 2019, the civic body in collaboration with the Forest and Environment department had launched the ‘Parent a Plant’ project at Madhukunj park on the occasion of Van Mahostav. 

​The project aimed at encouraging people to not just plant but raise trees. The civic body had set a target to plant around 6,000 saplings in different parts of the city in the first phase.

It was also planned for plantation of around 8-10 feet tall trees of different varieties having greater cyclone-resistance such as neem, karanja, baula, jamu, korila, chatian, khaira, arjun, ashok, harida, bahada, shisu, katha champa and dimiri in parks, roadsides and open spaces across the city.

Under the plantation drive project, a person was expected to become parent or guardian of a particular plant and provide the required care and attention for its growth and preservation. 

The concept was to restore the green cover lost in Fani, generate a greater community involvement in preserving and planting more trees and increasing a sense of responsibility and ownership.

However, after launching of the project, there was no further development and the plan seems to have sunk into oblivion. Expressing dissatisfaction over the matter, city-based green activists have demanded the civic body to revise its strategy. 

Around 6,700 tress were uprooted in Cuttack causing a massive blow to the bio-diversity when the cyclone Fani hit the State in May, 2019.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das did not respond despite repeated attempts to get the civic body’s version. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parent a Plant Cuttack Municipal Corporation Odisha Government Van Mahostav
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp