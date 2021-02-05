Cuttack ‘Parent a Plant’ project orphaned

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-hyped ‘Parent a Plant’ initiative launched by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to restore the green cover lost in cyclone Fani two years back seems to have been orphaned.

The project now lies in limbo as people did not come forward to become foster parents of trees in the city, and much of the blame goes to the civic body’s lack of interest, which abandoned it after the launch.

On July 5, 2019, the civic body in collaboration with the Forest and Environment department had launched the ‘Parent a Plant’ project at Madhukunj park on the occasion of Van Mahostav.

​The project aimed at encouraging people to not just plant but raise trees. The civic body had set a target to plant around 6,000 saplings in different parts of the city in the first phase.

It was also planned for plantation of around 8-10 feet tall trees of different varieties having greater cyclone-resistance such as neem, karanja, baula, jamu, korila, chatian, khaira, arjun, ashok, harida, bahada, shisu, katha champa and dimiri in parks, roadsides and open spaces across the city.

Under the plantation drive project, a person was expected to become parent or guardian of a particular plant and provide the required care and attention for its growth and preservation.

The concept was to restore the green cover lost in Fani, generate a greater community involvement in preserving and planting more trees and increasing a sense of responsibility and ownership.

However, after launching of the project, there was no further development and the plan seems to have sunk into oblivion. Expressing dissatisfaction over the matter, city-based green activists have demanded the civic body to revise its strategy.

Around 6,700 tress were uprooted in Cuttack causing a massive blow to the bio-diversity when the cyclone Fani hit the State in May, 2019.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das did not respond despite repeated attempts to get the civic body’s version.