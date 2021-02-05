STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers flee Swabhiman Anchal over Maoist threat in Odisha

Published: 05th February 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers near the Government horticulture farm at Rajulkonda

Villagers near the Government horticulture farm at Rajulkonda. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as the State Police gains more and more ground in Swabhiman Anchal, as many as 85 villagers from 12 villages of the erstwhile cut-off areas fled their homes on Thursday fearing the red rebels. 

The scared villagers, including women and children, are from Khajuriguda, Bihangudi, Khalpadar, Daliamba, Mutamba, Gamelput and Doraguda under Jodamba and Panasput panchayats.

They reached the government horticulture farm at Rajulkonda, around 12 km from Chitrakonda, on foot and are staying there in makeshift camps. It took them about two days to reach from their native villages to Rajulkonda as they trekked through the ghat roads.

The villagers said they were living in constant fear of Maoists and want to settle at some place in Chitrakonda.

With the security forces pursuing them, Red rebels are turning pressure on the villagers and their demands for local support has apparently led the villagers to leave their ancestral land.

However, Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanabha Dora said the villagers want to occupy the land at government horticulture farm which is a plain cultivable area.

