STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

22 fishermen held, two trawlers seized

Recently, forest officials have demarcated the marine sanctuary area by putting up 15 buoys. 

Published: 06th February 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials on Thursday arrested 22 marine fishermen for illegally fishing in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. Two fishing trawlers and nine quintals of fish were seized from them. The arrested were booked under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and produced in Rajnagar court on Friday. The court rejected their bail pleas and remanded them to judicial custody, said Forest Range Officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Debashis Bhoi. 

Fishing is banned within 20 kilometers from coastline in the marine sanctuary areas covering 1435 square kilometers in the sea from Hukitola to Dhamara. Recently, forest officials have demarcated the marine sanctuary area by putting up 15 buoys. 

In 1997, the government had declared the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary a protected area for the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles which arrive at its coast in lakhs every winter for laying eggs. All types of fishing have been banned in the sanctuary for seven months  from November 1 to May 31 to save the marine species.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp