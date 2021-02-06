STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Alaka river rejuvenation on cards, Rs 13 crore sanctioned

The dying Alaka river, which was once the lifeline of thousands of people, will soon be rejuvenated.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A portion of Alaka river in Jagatsinghpur district | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The dying Alaka river, which was once the lifeline of thousands of people, will soon be rejuvenated. Of the Rs 38 crore proposed to be spent on the project, Rs 13 crore was recently sanctioned by the State government under Drainage Improvement Plan. Alaka forms a branch of Biluakhai river at Birabarapatana in Biridi block. It used to sustain thousands of villages in Biridi, Jagatsinghpur, Balikuda and Erasama blocks. While the dead river runs for 52 km, the portion which is still active runs for 22 km.

However, the flow of water in the river has been restricted due to invasion of weeds and absence of desiltation. The State government’s technical advisory committee recommended its renovation. Of the Rs 13 crore sanctioned by the government, Rs 6.60 crore would be spent on rejuvenating the Odisso-Adhang stretch, Rs 6.42 crore will be used to renovate the stretch from Adhang to Asilo. Survey of the river is underway to identify and remove encroachments on its banks on the stretch from Birabarapatana to Odisso. Executive engineer of Drainage Division, Ashish Kumar Mishra said around Rs 38 crore would be spent on rejuvenation of the river of which Rs 13 crore has already been sanctioned. Encroachment is rampant on the banks of the river but active stretch is free from it,” he said.

A voluntary outfit, Society for Upliftment of Nation (SUN) had filed a PIL in Orissa High Court seeking direction to the State Government to take steps for revival of the river from Nalio to Majhikora village unde r Bal ikuda block i n Jagatsinghpur. The petitioner had stated that the river requires desiltation and preservation of water which will help the farmers in the area for agriculture. As per reports, the matter was placed before the Union Ministry of Water resources, which had asked the State Government to prepare a project report and submit it to the Central government for further action. A six-member team of Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Kolkata had visited Biridi block to prepare Techno Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) required for submission of detailed project reports to the State government and the Centre for approval of projects to revamp the river in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alaka river
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp