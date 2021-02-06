Bike owner fined Rs 29,000

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A vehicle owner was slapped with Rs 29,000 fine for allowing a minor to ride his motorcycle at Sason here on Friday. A challan of Rs 29,000 was issued against the two-wheeler owner, Jamanta Hati of Khulia village under Tabla panchayat, for violating traffic rules under the new Motor Vehicles Act, 2019. Hati had reportedly given his bike to a 13-year-old boy, student of Class VIII.

Officials of RTO, Sambalpur said the minor boy along with two persons was riding a motorcycle when he was intercepted and challaned.As per the challan, a penalty of Rs 1,000 was imposed for riding more than two persons on a two wheeler, Rs 2,000 for plying without insurance, Rs 25,000 for offences by juveniles and Rs 1,000 for driving and riding without helmet.