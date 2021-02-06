Dharmendra Pradhan calls for political unity to resolve dispute

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched projects worth over `18 crore for Kotia gram panchayat, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan called for united efforts to resolve the matter irrespective of party differences. Pradhan said it is a matter of grave concern that the Andhra Pradesh government is trying to claim ownership of the disputed villages in the panchayat by announcing panchayat elections there.

A permanent solution to the problem would have to be found and the Odisha government has to take bold steps in this regard, he said. The Union Minister requested the Chief Minister to convene a meeting of political parties and social organisations to find out a solution to this problem. Pradhan said that he had visited Kotia gram panchayat and interacted with the local people.