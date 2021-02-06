STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign-flagged vessel dry-docked in Paradip

Published: 06th February 2021

Svitzer Khulna being re-floated at Sadhav Dry Dock in Paradip | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In a first, tug Svitzer Khulna was re-floated at Sadhav Dry Dock in Paradip, after successful repairs to its high-tech thrusters-based propulsion system on Friday. The tug, belonging to Svitzer Offshore which is a Maersk Shipping subsidiary, had sailed to Paradip from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh, solely for carrying out propulsion system repairs.

As per the Sadhav company officials, this is first in a series of Svitzer ships expected to come from Bangladesh for dry-docking. Other shipping companies in Bangladesh are also expected to follow suit and consider Paradip for dry- docking repairs.Maersk, which is one of the largest and most respected shipping companies in the world, follows strict standards of quality and safety practices. 

Previously, the ships operating in Bangladesh were sailing to Singapore for dry-docking repairs. But the high quality and reliable ship repair services of Sadhav firm was recognised by  Maersk which after an initial screening and audit, empanelled Sadhav Dry Dock at Paradip as their only empanelled shipyard in the Bay of Bengal region. 

Recently, Sadhav was in the news for being empanelled by the Odisha Fisheries department for building of Deep Sea Fishing Boats under a subsidy scheme. The purported aim of the company is to bring back the glory of Odisha’s maritime history as the brave mariners or ‘Sadhabas’.

