Ghorela to become Sundari’s new home, but not yet

In captivity at Satkosia’s Raigoda enclosure for over two years, Sundari may soon return to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and possibly to a bigger home too. 

Published: 06th February 2021 09:09 AM

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In captivity at Satkosia’s Raigoda enclosure for over two years, Sundari may soon return to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and possibly to a bigger home too. 

Talks are underway between the authorities of Satkosia Tiger Reserve and their counterparts at Kanha to shift the tigress to a bigger enclosure at the earliest. Though no time frame has been fixed for relocation of Sundari from Satkosia, the big cat may likely be shifted in March this year. 

This comes in the wake of talks between the chief wildlife wardens of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh recently. Both of them had agreed that field directors of both the tiger reserves should work out modalities of re-location of the tigress soon.

Field director of STR Pradeep Raj Karat said, “I had discussion with my Kanha counterpart recently and am waiting for another round of talks to finalise the modalities as per the agreement. We will engage in discussions to finalise the shifting of the tigress which has been staying in an enclosure of STR since November, 2018.” 

Karat said Sundari’s new home will be Ghorela enclosure in Kanha STR. “A tiger is already under rewilding process at Ghorela. Until, the big cat is shifted to another place, the chance of shifting of Sundari to Ghorela is remote,” he said.

Ghorela has a wider area than Raigoda enclosure to rewild the tigress. It has five hectare of land of carnivore enclosure and a much larger buffer zone for the tigress to prey.The Satkosia field director said this was communicated to him by his Kanha counterpart during the discussions.  

However, Karat said, Satkosia does not have a transporting vehicle to shift the tigress. “We have to depend on Kanha authorities for shifting Sundari. Besides, we need some doctors and staff from Kanha to facilitate hassle-free transportation of the tigress from Satkosia,” Karat added.

