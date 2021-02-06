Govt nod to SCB MCH revamp plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has approved the master plan for redevelopment of SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Cuttack into a fully functional public healthcare facility with a total capacity of 5000 beds.It has been proposed to have an independent governance framework which will take key decisions on policy, administrative, clinical and academic matters.

The country’s one of the leading providers of risk, financial and business advisory, tax and regulatory services KPMG has been engaged to suggest and improve upon the existing process and procedures in line with the best practices. The total land area made available for redevelopment of the premier medical college is around 165 acre which includes 135 acre of land for the hospital campus and 25 acre for playground for SCB MCH and Bose Engineering College besides, a dedicated parking area.

This apart, five acre has been earmarked for a commercial complex to be developed on PPP mode, a budget hotel and affordable accommodation for patients’ attendants. Another 10 acre land will be used for expansion of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) into a 500-bed apex cancer institute.

The first phase proposal for redevelopment of SCB MCH submitted by Works department will provide facilities for 3,500-bed hospital. It includes development of four new clinical blocks, 1,280 residential units spread over three locations for doctors and staff, five hostel buildings and two dharmasalas having 1,100 beds for accommodation of attendants. A budget hotel will come up on a 1.5 acre land patch adjacent to the existing SCB MCH campus on the east side of Taladanda canal for patients’ accommodation.