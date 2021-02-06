STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HC notice to govt over rehabilitation of slum dwellers on OSAP campus

On January 15, the OSAP Commandant had issued a notice directing the petitioners to vacate the quarters.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the State government on a petition seeking judicial intervention against evacuation of employees of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) from 6th Battalion campus in Chauliaganj area to rehabilitate slum dwellers displaced due to the ongoing Taladanda canal road expansion project. Pratap Chandra Parida and four other OSAP personnel, who were allotted residential quarters on the campus, had filed the petition. The campus sprawls over an area of 23.66 acre.

After a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the single judge bench of Justice Pramath Patnaik posted the matter to February 15 for hearing along with the response to the notice. As an interim measure, Justice Patnaik directed that status quo as on date in respect of notices for vacating the quarters dated January 15, 2021 issued by OSAP Commandant shall be maintained till the next date. The Cuttack Collector had issued a letter to the DGP for immediate handing over the vacant portion of the land and also to vacate the government quarters occupied by employees of the 6th Battalion.

On January 15, the OSAP Commandant had issued a notice directing the petitioners to vacate the quarters. According to the petition, OSAP 6th Battalion is in permissive possession of the said land and a case for alienation of the land in favour of Home department is pending before the Cuttack Sadar tehsildar since long.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp