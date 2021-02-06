STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Molest slur on project officer of Lakhanpur

A project officer of Lakhanpur Open Cast mines has been accused by a woman assistant manager of molesting her in his chamber. 

Published: 06th February 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A project officer of Lakhanpur Open Cast mines has been accused by a woman assistant manager of molesting her in his chamber. The victim alleged that she went to the chamber of the accused for some official work on January 5. Inside, the project officer allegedly tried to kiss her forcibly. Shocked by this obscene overture, she rushed out of the office.

The assistant manager said she reported the personnel officer Sanjeev Bhardwaj and Lakhanpur Area general manager AK Singh besides the internal complaints committee in writing on January 27.
After her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused tried to contact her over phone multiple times and even reached Lakhanpur’s Mayuri guesthouse where she was staying. The accused also tried to force himself on her at the guesthouse, she claimed.

Contacted, Lakhanpur general manager Singh said that four officers are investigating the matter as per the guidelines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action would be taken by the MCL. .

Public relations officer of MCL Vinayak Jamwal too said stringent action would be taken against the accused if found guilty. Sources said the victim woman officer has been shifted to the general manager office from Lakhanpur project office. The project officer denied allegation and said this is a conspiracy against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp