Molest slur on project officer of Lakhanpur

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A project officer of Lakhanpur Open Cast mines has been accused by a woman assistant manager of molesting her in his chamber. The victim alleged that she went to the chamber of the accused for some official work on January 5. Inside, the project officer allegedly tried to kiss her forcibly. Shocked by this obscene overture, she rushed out of the office.

The assistant manager said she reported the personnel officer Sanjeev Bhardwaj and Lakhanpur Area general manager AK Singh besides the internal complaints committee in writing on January 27.

After her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused tried to contact her over phone multiple times and even reached Lakhanpur’s Mayuri guesthouse where she was staying. The accused also tried to force himself on her at the guesthouse, she claimed.

Contacted, Lakhanpur general manager Singh said that four officers are investigating the matter as per the guidelines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action would be taken by the MCL. .

Public relations officer of MCL Vinayak Jamwal too said stringent action would be taken against the accused if found guilty. Sources said the victim woman officer has been shifted to the general manager office from Lakhanpur project office. The project officer denied allegation and said this is a conspiracy against him.