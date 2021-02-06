No vaccine, no salary: Cuttack Collector warns health staff

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: WITH the Covid-19 vaccination programme failing to pick up pace, the Cuttack administration on Friday warned healthcare and anganwadi workers, who are unwilling to get vaccinated even after registration, of withholding their salaries if they do not do so by February 10.

In a letter to the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation and Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital besides, Director of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said that it has been found that a large number of health and anganwadi workers who have registered under different establishments are not turning up for Covid-19 vaccine. As the percentage of vaccination of Cuttack district is one of the lowest in the State, it is causing a great embarrassment,” he said.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to Superintendent of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) or Sishu Bhawan, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer and District Social Welfare Officer.

“You are therefore requested to sensitise the health and anganwadi workers to come forward for vaccination. Further, you may instruct the persons registered under different establishments in your jurisdiction to take the vaccine positively by February 10 which is the last date for health and anganwadi workers, failing which their salary/ remuneration/stipend for the month will not be drawn,” Chayani warned.

The Collector’s order has resulted in resentment among the health workers as the State government is yet to make the vaccination mandatory for the targeted beneficiaries. Chayani, however, refused to comment either on his letter or on the reaction among the health workers.