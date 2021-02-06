STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven anganwadi centres shut down after workers, helpers test positive

Published: 06th February 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration on Friday closed down seven anganwadi centres in Nischintakoili block after five workers and two helpers tested positive for Covid-19. The anganwadi centres  at Azam Sahi, Pithapada, Sankilo, Paikarapur, Ramachandrapur, Aenda and Ramaranga villages of the block have been shut down for 21 days.  

Sources said anganwadi workers of Azam Sahi, Pithapada, Sankilo, Paikarapur and Ramachandrapur and helpers of Aenda and Ramaranga centres have been tested positive for the virus. After the reopening of the anganwadi centres on February 1, all the workers and helpers in Nischintakoili block had undergone rapid antigen test at the local community health centre (CHC) on Thursday. Of which, five workers and two helpers have tested positive for the virus.  

District Social Welfare Officer Nirupama Behera said, “The anganwadi workers and helpers have moderate flu-like symptoms and have been asked to remain in home isolation.” Nischintakoili BDO Karnadev Samaddar, however, said there is nothing to panic as the sarpanchs have been instructed to keep a close watch on the situation in their respective localities.

