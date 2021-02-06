Tehsildar’s speeding vehicle injures student

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A pharmacy student was critically injured after the vehicle of Baripada Tehsildar hit his scooty near Raghunathpur under Baripada Sadar police limits. The victim, identified as Uttam Kumar Nayak (22) was on his way to college on his scooty when the accident happened. Nayak has been admitted to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH), Baripada and battling for life.

Sources said the vehicle, carrying Baripada Tehsildar Ramchandra Soren, revenue inspectors of Circle 1 and 2 and the driver, was on trail of a tractor allegedly involved in illegal mining activities, when the accident took place. Uttam’s father appealed for strict action against the tehsildar for travelling in a vehicle whose insurance had already expired since Jan 28, 2020.

“Upon reaching the accident site, we found the vehicle empty. A classmate of the injured student brought him to PRM MCH for treatment. The parents of the victim have made an official complaint,” said IIC of Baripada Sadar police station Premada Nayak.